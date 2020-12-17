There's a buzz of excitement at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello as the first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived and are ready to be administered to medical staff.
"We need a great deal of our population to be immunized for the individuals who can't," says Bernadette Bradburn who's a registered nurse and breast cancer survivor. It's the reason she chose to be the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital.
"I've been helped through science before and I'm here, I'm alive to tell you about it, and I'm more than happy to step up," Bradburn says. She encourages everyone to trust the scientists who've been working for years on the technology that led to the development of the new vaccine.
The first vaccines in southeastern Idaho will be distributed mostly to frontline workers like Mrs. Bradburn. "Our healthcare workers are the people we look to to take care of us when we ourselves become sick," explains Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann. "So, it's absolutely critical that we take care of them as our first priority."
The first few doses arrived at the hospital Thursday afternoon. "This is huge!" exclaims the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Snell. "This is the next step. This is the biggest step toward healing that we've had. Everything that we've had up to this point has been damage control."
Over the next few months, the hospital will begin that healing process as all hospital staff will be given the chance to get the vaccine. It will take weeks because the hospital is only allotted so many doses at a time as they come into the eight-county region that makes up the health district. This is also the first of two doses of the vaccine that all recipients will receive.
The hospital is not enforcing staff to get the vaccine, but the hospital's CEO Jordan Herget says a survey put out by the hospital shows that nearly all staff plan on getting it. Herget says the distribution of the vaccine is historic and "is the beginning of the end" of the pandemic.
This has the staff excited. "Just having this vaccine, just totally pumps me up!" Dr. Snell excitedly tells news outlets minutes before he received the vaccine himself.
When the time comes, PMC staff -- like Bradburn -- hope everyone in the community is just as excited to get the vaccine to help the immunocompromised. "In order to protect those that can't, we as healthy individuals need to do so," Bradburn adds. "It's doing our part."
By Monday, thanks to that first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, Portneuf Medical Center will be able to give the first dose of the vaccine to more than 450 frontline workers.
