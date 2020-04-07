A new Health Department Inspector General's report of 300 hospitals nationwide shows their number one concern is a critical shortage of supplies, including test kits for COVID-19.
That can make it hard for even those with symptoms of the disease to get a test.
Pocatello woman Ember Ashby started feeling sick March 28.
A week later Ashby describes a relentless fever, sweats, chills, trouble breathing, a strong cough and says her lungs "felt like they were going to explode."
Ashby first did what's recommended by both the Centers for Disease Control and Southeastern Idaho Public Health - call her doctor.
But her primary care doctor said they weren't testing. Although according to SIPH, any doctor can take a sample from patients and send it to either the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories or a private laboratory for testing.
After calls to urgent care centers, hospitals, Idaho Health and Welfare and the Idaho COVID-19 hotline, Ashby discovered drive through testing with Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls.
After testing negative for the flu and taking a chest X-ray Friday, she got a doctor's note from an urgent care center, which is required for the Mountain View test.
However she says getting the note wasn't easy, and she even had to convince her urgent care doctor the Mountain View test was real.
From there, Ashby was able to take the nose swab COVID-19 test in Idaho Falls.
The reason Ashby wanted the test? She's been separated from her 8-month-old daughter since she started getting symptoms.
"If you're in the same position I am, not having your kids… then yeah, fight for that test,” says Ashby.
“But give it time, make sure you've given it time so you're not taking that test away from someone else who really needs it."
Ashby hopes to get her test results Tuesday or Wednesday.
In the meantime, the pandemic is affecting other parts of her life. Ashby’s boyfriend lost his job last month, and she says they’re not sure how they’ll pay rent in May.
He’s now one of the over 46,000 people in Idaho who filed for unemployment as of last Thursday. But Ashby says his unemployment benefits haven’t yet kicked in.
