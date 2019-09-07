Today there is a pool party in Pocatello for our four-legged friends.
It truly is the dog days of summer at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex this afternoon from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter organized the 6th Annual Splash Dance for Dogs.
Big and small dogs alike take over the city's pools while their people counterparts watch from the side. To enter, pet owners pay a fee of $10 per dog, and all the money raised will benefit local animal shelter needs.
Pocatello Animal Shelter Volunteer Coordinator Shaila McGuire says, "To help us get whatever we need. Whether it be new fencing, or the tops of the kennels covered so the kids have shade, and things like that. It kind of goes towards just anything that the shelter needs that is not directly in our budget."
The shelter says last year around 400 dogs showed up for the pool party and expect the final count for this year to be even higher.
