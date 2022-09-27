Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street, between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The work is being done on a Sunday to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
Electronic message boards have been placed near the intersection to give motorists advanced warning of the road closure.
Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.
For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click here to view the 2022 interactive map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.