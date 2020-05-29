Fortunately, the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving was off to a quiet start for the second year in a row.
Similar to last year, for the opening weekend there were no fatality crashes.
Last year across District 5, there were 10 investigated fatality crashes.
The biggest things that Idaho State Police will be looking for this year are aggressive driving, following other cars too closely, excessive lane changes, and impaired driving.
Mike Winans, Patrol Lieutenant, Idaho State Police District 5 said, "If they think that they're going to be drinking at all they need to make sure they have a designated driver.
Also they need to give themselves plenty of time to get from point A to point B with summer travel we have a lot more traffic."
The 100 Deadliest Days of Driving runs through Labor Day.
