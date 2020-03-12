The Coronavirus is causing panic in many areas, but you shouldn't panic here in Idaho just yet.
There are still no confirmed cases in Idaho, so there's no need to go out and buy large quantities of household items such as water or toilet paper like many are doing in larger cities.
What you should do is be realistic and stay at home if you're sick, wash your hands regularly, and if you are sick be conscious of it and call your doctor as you normally would if you thought you had the flu.
Evan Bischoff, Epidemiologist, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said "Maybe you want to get some more a few extra tissues or something like that but you don't really need to go out and buy out these stories it's letting the supply of these stores kind of not be able to support those who really need those supplies at this time."
Buying hand sanitizer that you can use on the go may be best to purchase if you're not able to wash your hands as frequently during the day.
