In August of 2013 Pocatello experienced a rare flash flooding event that set the record for the wettest day ever on record.
KPVI News That Works For You Meteorologist Michael Autovino takes us down memory lane.
August 23rd, 2013 was a day many Pocatello residents can't forget.
Heavy rain fell from several thunderstorms which moved across the Gate City.
That day, Pocatello experienced temperatures in the 90s and with moist monsoonal air building into town and rising up against mountains, it provided the perfect fuel to initiate thunderstorms.
Tim Axford, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "Between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm we had about a 10 to 15 minute break where we didn't have any rain over the city."
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning after the first break in between storms and saw that flooding was an imminent threat to the city.
Widespread flooding occurred across roads in Pocatello due to the overwhelming amount of rain in such a short period of time, which closed the underpass that connects the west side of Pocatello to the east side.
Michael Autovino, Meteorologist said "Normally for the entire month of august, Pocatello averages around 6/10 of an inch of rain but, back in 2013 Pocatello received up to 4 inches in just a few hours and that's why this underpass was completely flooded."
While other streets had up to a foot of water on them and began to drain, the underpass kept filling up.
David Gates, Chief at Pocatello Fire Department said, "They had problems with the pumps that extricate the water from that area from fully working and they had actually become flooded themselves."
The pipe that takes the water away from the underpass became full and the pumps can't pump against a full pipe which caused it to continue backing up.
The City of Pocatello worked on its drainage system since then to potentially mitigate how bad flooding could be in the future.
Tom Kirkman, Deputy Public Works Director, Pocatello said, "We've tried to direct some of the water to other locations so that we don't have so much water running towards the underpass so that the pipes do not become surcharged or full."
They have also upgraded the pumps to maximum size so that when full capacity is reached, water can be pumped out faster but this can't prevent future flooding.
"When we see large rain events we have a tendency to have some floods around town and it's kind of the nature of the beast living in the area that we do."
In Pocatello, Michael Autovino, KPVI News That Works For You.
And in the event that you do come across a flooded street always remember to turn around and don't drown.
