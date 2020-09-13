"What I wanted to do was show people that there's actually this wild animal that lives among all of us despite this heavy weighted humanity."
Freelance Journalsit Kris Millgate had a goal, to shadow the migration of salmon that come from the ocean back to Idaho to lay their eggs.
A species Millgate says should be monitored more carefully.
"Salmon populations are declining,they're about to blink out. That's a big deal. If we didn't have a pandemic and wildfires it would be salmon on everyone's radar right now."
Over a distance of 850 river miles, Milgate tracked and followed Chinook salmon, otherwise known as King salmon, despite dealing with broken cameras, bruises, stitches and bug bites.
"I did a big long stretch of 15-hour days for 15 days in a row all by myself during a pandemic."
Milgate added there's a certain nutrients salmon bring with them from the ocean as they travel through fresh water sources.
"Everything that the brought from the ocean is going right back into that ground as a nutrient."
But only a little over 5,000 salmon made their way through various streams and dams blocking salmon paths.
According to Millgate Idaho has the potential to host over 100 thousand Chinook salmon, but they're an endangered and threatened species.
"If they stay on that list and continue to disappear there's all these other things that happen."
Fishing doesn't become an option, restaurants will no longer have it as an option to serve.
The basis of what Milgate is trying to do is state an issue at hand that you might not have been aware of before.
"I just want you to know what the issue is lay out all the perspectives and then you decide where you stand on the issue."
The Ocean To Idaho road trip ends September 17th with a film coming out in 2021. To catch up on the roadtrip episodes go to oceantoidaho.com or subscribe to Kris Millgate on Youtube.
