After a snowy start to the workweek, it continued today across Eastern Idaho.
Some bench areas across Pocatello saw up to 9 inches of snow Sunday into Monday, while currently across other areas such as Idaho Falls there is still between 8 to 12 inches on the ground already.
A few more inches of snow will be possible through the overnight, while some of the mountainous areas across the Highlands and Western Wyoming could see up to 2 feet through Friday afternoon.
All of this snow has significantly impacted snowpack levels.
Travis Wyatt, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "We were below normal as far as our snowpack for the mountains but we've had a really good January and February so far and snowpack has risen to around normal so that's been a really good start for the amount of water we could see in our reservoirs."
A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning continue for parts of the Eastern Snake Highlands and Western Wyoming through Friday afternoon.
