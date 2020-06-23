A U.S. District Court is hearing a ‘Reclaim Idaho' case today.
‘Reclaim Idaho’s’ lawsuit asks the U.S district court for the district of Idaho to grant an expedited preliminary injunction to temporarily alter Idaho’s rules for signature gathering.
‘Reclaim Idaho’ argues that Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney violated the group’s first amendment rights by making it impossible to meet signature-collection requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group is asking for an extension of the deadline for submission of petitions and for permission to collect signatures electronically.
‘Reclaim Idaho’s’ ‘Invest in Idaho’ K-12 funding initiative is designed to increase funding for K-12 education by $170 million dollars annually.
“Because we’re at a time now during this economic downturn where investment in education is just as important as it’s ever been. We are facing potentially some of the deepest budget cuts to our K-12 budget that we’ve seen in a very long time and we strongly believe that if Idaho is going to rebound from this economic downturn, we’ve to invest in education,” says Luke Mayville, Co-founder, ‘Reclaim Idaho.’
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office in filing last week in U.S District Court says the ‘Reclaim Idaho’ group’s own decisions and delays in taking action caused it to miss the May 1st deadline to gather signatures needed for the initiative to appear on the November ballot.
