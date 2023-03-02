A man walking across the country has made his way through southeastern Idaho this week.
Kyndal Edwards is on a journey called 'A Walking Testimony.'
The last few days he's spent in McCammon and Pocatello meeting people along the way.
He's walking across the country for mental health awareness and recovery.
Kyndal's past includes being in and out of prison with addictions and a criminal lifestyle.
He started his journey on January 1st, 2022 at the Atlantic Ocean in Jacksonville, Florida.
He plans on completing his journey April 12th at the Pacific Ocean in La Push, Washington.
"This is one of the biggest reasons that I walk right here, this shirt. I carry with me every day. It's a 180 names, 90 on the front and 90 on the back, of people that have lost their lives to drug overdose and or suicide, so even though they aren't with us, they are still being remembered and getting one more journey, where that 180 specifically stands for taking a 180 degree turn in the opposite direction from the things that had taken the lives of people that we love and care about," says Kyndal Edwards, A Walking Testimony.
You can follow Kyndal's journey and find more information about 'A Walking Testimony' on his Facebook page.
