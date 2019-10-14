Despite a cool and wet finish to the month of September, it was actually a warmer than normal month overall.
In the beginning of September for the Eastern Idaho State Fair, we had temperatures in the 90s.
In fact, we had 9 days at 90 degrees or warmer which was the 6th most out of any September on record in Pocatello, which allowed us to finish about a degree over the average of 56 degrees.
Alex DeSmet, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "Last Monday it was around 70, this Monday will be around 70 and in between we had record cold snow even across the Snake Plain getting as low as 14 degrees last week so we saw it all over the last week."
After the middle of this week, early indications suggest below average temperatures could continue at least for another week.
