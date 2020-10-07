Spooky season is here and one local farm is providing safe, family fun that will bring out your inner cowboy. It's Wild Adventure Corn Maze in Idaho Falls.
Mack Ingram and Knox Allen are two friends (ages four and six) who spoke to KPVI on the farm.
The two boys explain their favorite part is the zip line. "It goes super fast!" the boys exclaim.
Wild Adventure Corn maze began in 1996 in Shelley before eventually moving to Idaho Falls.
Last year, the Searle family took over. "Which was a really good year because everything froze and the horrible weather," Ryan Searle says, " [We] couldn't ask for a worse year to take over a business."
This year, even though we're still in the middle of a pandemic, things are looking up.
"We figure it can only get better though. I mean it was a rough year, but it can only get better from there," Ryan's wife Bethany explains.
The couple employs about 30 people to help run the attraction which welcomes thousands of customers during its seven-week season. Last year, nearly 12,000 people visited the farm. With the warmer weather, and people anxious to get out of their homes after the statewide shut down, the Searles expect an even larger turnout during their second year as the owners.
To make sure each year improves for visitors, the family adds a little more fun. In 2020 the attractions include a corn cannon, train ride, hatchet throwing, and bean bag bowling to name a few.
This is all centered around the year's theme: "Wild West."
Of course, this theme wouldn't mean much without the main attraction: the corn maze. From the air, the maze is a picture of cowboys, a locomotive and and sheriff's star. The maze, like all the other activities on the farm, aims to entertain people of all ages.
"It's not just one maze out in the corn," says Ryan Searle. "There are three different mazes, with three different game activities, at three different levels. We gear it towards all age groups."
The farm closes after dark but that doesn't mean the Searle family's job is done. "When we turn the lights off for the night and there's still three cars in the parking lot and everybody else has gone home, I'm out in the maze trying to find people," explains Mr. Searle.
Wild Adventure Corn Maze will be open through Halloween. For more information on hours of operation, prices, activities offered, or directions visit: https://wildadventurecornmaze.com/
