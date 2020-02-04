With all this snow, many of us may be looking for a place to enjoy it.
We have a winter gem right in our own back yard, that many don’t even know about, the East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center.
“So I don’t think a lot of people realize how good of Nordic Center this really is,” says Sam Krieg, Pocatello.
Located about seven miles from Pocatello, the East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is operated by the City of Pocatello along with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and volunteers from the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation.
“We groom four days a week here at the Nordic Center, all with volunteer labor and we own all our own grooming equipment, so we augment the city’s grooming with our own volunteer labor and try and make the skiing a little better up here,” says Valerie Gill, President of Pocatello Cross-Country Ski Foundation.
They hold events throughout the year to help pay for the equipment. Events like the annual ‘Potato Cup’ race.
“I think for one, it’s really cool to have a ski race this close to home, that’s on this good of a course,” says Krieg.
Nordic Center instructors say activities like cross-country skiing is a great way to get the family out for some exercise and get the kids away from the TV and electronics.
“It lets them play. It wears them out,” says Andrea Faust, Outdoor Rec Technician for City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Outdoor Department.
“There’s lots of hills, so it’s really hard climbing up those,” says Victoria Medvedeva, Idaho Falls.
With miles of groomed ski and snowshoe trails, a sledding hill, tubing and a yurt to keep warm in, it makes it the perfect place for families and the community to gather.
“And you can come up here and spend the night. We got a wood stove. You can cook your food,” says Joey Faust, Ski Instructor for Nordic Center.
“As long as we have got snow, they make this place world class,” says Peter Joyce, Pocatello.
“I mean, look around. Look at the view and everything. I mean you get to see trees and mountains,” says Joey Faust.
“Especially today when you’re out here with this good of snow. We have some of the best Nordic skiing in the country when we have snow and it’s just superb,” says Krieg.
The Nordic Center also has rentals and a snowshoe and wine event one Sunday a month through March.
For more information on activities and events at the Nordic Center, you can visit ‘Pocatello Outdoor Recreation’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.