A woman from Pocatello wrote a book about her memories of the Gate City.
Author Gail McGuire wrote 'Raised on Freedom: Favored Tales of a Boomer Kid.'
Gail had a book signing last Saturday at Walrus and Carpenter Book Store in Pocatello.
She was born and raised in Pocatello in the baby boomer years.
So Gail writes about her earliest memories and growing up in Pocatello.
She was encouraged to write her stories after years of telling them to her children.
"So my stories are really reminiscent of Pocatello. Readers will find a lot of fun memories and things that they'll go Oh I remember that and you know a lot of the readers that have left reviews of the book have said that it's really just enriched and brought back so many of their own childhood memories from that period of time, whether they group up in Pocatello or not, says Gail McGuire, Author.
You can find Gail's book at Walrus and Carpenter Book Store, Idaho Unlimited and Amazon.com.
