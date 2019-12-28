As the year is coming to a close, we look back on some of the stories and events that happened in 2019.
2019 was a year of new beginnings and new leadership as we swore in a new Governor and Lieutenant Governor for the State of Idaho.
On a more local level, we elected two new city council members to the Pocatello City Council, Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega.
We also welcomed in Kevin Satterlee as the new President of Idaho State University.
And it has been a year of new construction and new projects with the new multi-million dollar Northgate Interchange and the groundbreaking of the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temple.
But it has also been a year of controversy with the Pocatello Police and Fire negotiations with the City of Pocatello for higher pay.
“I owe a lot to this community. I mean I met my wife here, my kids are here, you know, I play ball here, so many friends here. This is why I want to stay here. I don’t want to leave. The other reason is I don’t want the people that I work with to leave because I think that we have really good people here and if we can provide a good service to the community with the veteran officers that are here, I don’t want to lose them and have them looking elsewhere either,” says Akilah Lacey, Vice President of the union for police.
The City of Pocatello and its utility customers also had to deal with the city utility portal being compromised.
“You know they want you to do electronics stuff. They want you to pay that way. They want you to get your bill that way and yet when you do it, you can be hacked,” says Kathi Galloway, Pocatello Resident.
‘Dude...where’s your cars?’ A story we brought you about Robert Allen’s car dealership closing up shop.
“Robert Allen has slowly gotten all the cars off his lot and I stopped in to ask what was going on and they said they were waiting for a whole big shipment of older cars that they thought they could sell for a lot less money and provide people with good transportation,” says Fred Davies, Pocatello.
Those cars never showed up and the lot still sits empty as we close out the year.
But 2019 was also a year of giving and community support for one another, with food and turkey drives that included the annual ‘Cranksgiving’ event where the community collected and donated turkey’s to the Idaho Food Bank to distribute to those in need during the holidays.
“And it’s interesting because this community is such a giving community. It always pulls through,” says Jill Hunt.
