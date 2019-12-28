Weather Alert

...WEATHER FORCAST FOR RETURN TRAVEL FROM YOUR CHRISTMAS DESTINATION... FOR THE LAST DAY OF THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PERIOD, A WEAK WINTER STORM WILL CROSS THROUGH CENTRAL AND EASTERN IDAHO FROM NORTH TO SOUTH. THIS STORM WILL LEAVE BEHIND SOME LIGHT SNOW, MAKING CONDITIONS HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVELERS. THE SNOW MAY START SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THEN INTENSIFY AND CONTINUE SUNDAY MORNING, SUNDAY AFTERNOON, AND INTO SUNDAY EVENING. SNOWFALL WILL TAPER OFF CONSIDERABLY DURING THE SUNDAY LATE NIGHT AND CONTINUE THAT WAY INTO MONDAY AFTERNOON. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS EXPECTED ARE 1 TO 4 INCHES IN THE CENTRAL IDAHO MOUNTAINS, 1 TO 3 INCHES IN THE SOUTH CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, AND 0.2 TO 1.2 INCHES IN THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY AND SNAKE RIVER PLAIN. THE HEAVIER AMOUNTS IN THE VALLEY AND PLAIN LOCATIONS WILL BE THE RUPERT AND BURLEY AREA AND LOCATIONS NORTH OF RICHFIELD IN LINCOLN COUNTY. ALL OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY SHOULD RECEIVE 0.6 OF AN INCH OR LESS. FOR TRAVELERS HEADING INTO WYOMING OR MONTANA, EXPECT LIGHT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, 0.2 OF AN INCH TO AROUND 0.5 OF AN INCH ON MONIDA PASS ON INTERSTATE 15 TO JUST A DUSTING ON THE PASSES FOR U S ROUTE 20, AND THE HIGHWAYS GOING INTO WYOMING. THE NEXT SIGNIFICANT SNOW WILL ARRIVE NEW YEAR'S DAY AND THURSDAY.