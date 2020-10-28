AAA and ITD are launching a new campaign in light of Halloween and Daylight Savings Time.
They're launching a "You Snooze, We All Lose" campaign which focus on drowsy drivers and a reminder to drivers to clean their aged headlights with the length of daylight becoming shorter.
On Halloween more people will be out and about whether it be due to parties or trick or treating and then after Daylight Savings, more bicyclists or people will still be on roadways during the late afternoon and early evening when it’s dark.
96% of people say drowsy driving is unacceptable but AAA’s most recent survey found that about 25% of those people drove once in last 30 days and had tough time staying awake.
Matthew Conde, Public Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "Our research shows that people who have slept less than five hours a night behave more like drunk drivers, poor reaction time, inability to scan the road, inability to focus because the roadway is very dynamic, people are entering and exiting all the time."
According to ITD in 2019, over 1300 crashes had drowsy driving as a contributing factor to them.
