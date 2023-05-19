With temperatures rising, AAA of Idaho is reminding drivers about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.
On average, a child dies every seven days from being let in a hot car. Heat fatalities can occur when the outside temperature is 80 degrees or less, even with the windows cracked and the vehicle parked in the shade.
AAA reminds you to never leave children or pets in a car, especially in the summer. Also, make sure to keep your vehicle locked at home so that it can’t be opened by children who are hiding or playing.
