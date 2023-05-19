Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM MDT Friday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 01/09/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.7 Fri 8 am MDT 10.6 10.4 10.3