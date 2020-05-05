AAA is launching a statewide campaign to remind drivers to take their pets and children out of hot cars.
The campaign is called "Look Before You Lock" which reminds drivers to check the back seat to ensure they're bringing everyone out of the car with them if they're running an errand.
Especially during the COVID-19 crisis, new people may be transporting children during the day since many schools have closed.
The number of children that have died due to being left in cars has increased over the past few years from 43 in 2017 to 52 in 2018.
Matthew Conde, Public Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "What we've done is basically created a link to hanging tag that you can hang from your rear view mirror. The idea there is to give people an opportunity to have something in front of them as a visual reminder so they can look back for that person or pet that they need to take out of the vehicle."
You can print out the tag here: https://www.oregon.aaa.com/content/uploads/2020/05/LookBeforeYouLock-hangtag-full-color.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.