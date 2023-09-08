AARP Idaho is hosting a town hall on disaster and emergency preparedness.
That will be Tuesday, September 12 from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
Experts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be on hand to discuss disaster and emergency preparedness. They will discuss the various types of crises in Idahoincluding wildfires, excessive heat, drought, snowfall and earthquakes and ways families can be prepared and protect themselves.
Participants can join the discussion by dialing 866-767-0637 or watching it on the AARP Idaho Facebook page.
