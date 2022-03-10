A House panel of Idaho lawmakers approved a bill on Wednesday that would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo at about six weeks pregnancy, by allowing extended family members of the patient to sue a doctor who performs one.
the House State Affairs Committee voted to send the measure to the full House where it is expected to pass.
It has already passed the Senate.
