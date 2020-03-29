Police are investigating a crash outside of Pocatello that injured two people.
Sunday afternoon, Idaho State Police arrived at the scene of the crash on Michaud Creek Road and East County Road just west of Pocatello.
Police say that 57-year-old Vernon Evans of Elko, Nevada was eastbound on Interstate 86 when the van he was driving went off the right shoulder and through a fence. The van came to rest on its top.
Both Evans and his passenger, 56-year-old Janice Robinson also from Elko, Nevada, were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.
