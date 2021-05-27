On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued a statewide executive order.
The order bans mask mandates from being enforced by state political entities, including public schools, counties, cities and public health districts.
McGeachin is currently acting governor while Gov. Brad Little is out of the state attending a governor's conference.
Thursday's executive order was signed by Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and is effective as of 11 a.m.
"Today, as acting Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions — including public schools — from imposing mask mandates in our state," McGeachin tweeted.
Gov. Little is expected back in the Gem State Thursday night and his office said it will release a detailed statement after it has had time to review the order.
According to Rep. Greg Chaney (R - Caldwell), Article IV, Section 12 of the Idaho Constitution is what gives the Lt. Governor power when the governor leaves the state.
McGeachin recently announced she plans to run for Idaho governor in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.