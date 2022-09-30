Go, go Power Rangers! The Red Ranger is coming to eastern Idaho this weekend.
Actor Jason Faunt is known for playing Wesley Collins aka the Red Time Force Power Ranger in "Power Rangers Time Force."
He will be at Captain Bengal's Comic Cove in Pocatello on Friday at 5:00 p.m. then at Inner Circle Comics in Idaho Falls at noon on Saturday.
He will be meeting fans and signing autographs. Admission to the stores is free and there will also be some special items for sale.
