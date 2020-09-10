Ada County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Boise man on Wednesday, September 9, for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
Chester H. Hartman (49) was booked into the Ada County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material. His arrest comes after ICAC investigators executed a search warrant on June 23.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Ada County Prosecutor’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.
Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, www.ICACIdaho.org.
