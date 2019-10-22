Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS MAY CAUSE TRAVEL CONCERNS TODAY... WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE TODAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN NOON AND 6 PM, AND WILL IMPACT THE AREAS PRIMARILY BETWEEN THE RAFT RIVER REGION AND FORT HALL ON INTERSTATES 86 AND 15. OCCASIONAL GUSTS AROUND 40 MPH CAN BE EXPECTED. DRIVERS OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS WHILE TRAVELING THROUGH THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON.