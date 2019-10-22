The following is a news release from the Rexburg Police Department:
On October 22, 2019 at approximately 00:58 am in the morning an officer involved shooting occurred in Rexburg near 2nd north and 2nd west which resulted in an adult individual receiving a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to the hospital for further care with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
The Rexburg Police Department has called in the East Idaho Critical Task Force which is conducting the investigation for this incident. At this time the name of those involved will not be released until a formal investigation has been completed. No Officers were injured in this incident.
Further information will be made available as the investigation continues.
