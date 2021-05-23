"The purpose of the trip is to promote micro-mobility which is essentially replacing cars with smarter alternatives on short distance trips," said adventurer and eco-activist, Alex Simon.
It's a journey no one would think is do-able, but Simon thought it was quite possible.
"I am currently crossing the United States from coast to coast from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon on an electric scooter," said Simon.
Simon recently stopped in the Gem State traveling through Idaho Falls.
He says his journey was influenced after the passing of his father, who was also a firm believer in environmental protection.
"He spent his life dedicated to the preservation of the environment and he passed away in November of 2020 and when he passed I started thinking about my own legacy and what I was doing to make the world a better place," said Simon.
It was at that moment, Simon decided to embark on a journey few would take.
According to Simon 50 percent of all car rides in the United States are between zero and three miles.
"So we could reduce a lot of traffic and pollution and noise by just taking say an electric scooter or an e-bike," said Simon.
But how could one man travel such a distance on one scooter?
Simon says he has a trailer filled with scooters. Each scooter carries enough power to travel 25 miles.
The adventurer says he can cover as much as 120 miles a day through Historic Route US 20, the longest road in the country.
When I asked him why he chose to pick a scooter as his method of transportation, Simon said it was an obvious choice and a fun one.
"I used to ride the scooters that you share ride when you go around the country and you go to big cities and you go to downtown in the cities, bird or lime scooters," said Simon. "And I used to ride those and thought those are pretty cool and I think they're a pretty good alternative to driving a car."
After his journey, he hopes to leave a lasting impression on people in how they travel as well, maybe even invest in a scooter.
"If I can do 110 miles a day for 30 days I think anybody else could do at least one or two a day," said Simon.
