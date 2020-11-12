Since October, we've been following the recovery of a one-year-old baby who was mauled by a neighbor's dog. Now, she's back home and her parents want to thank the community for its support.
It was all smiles from Anita at Mama Inez's restaurant in Pocatello as she was surrounded by new toys donated by dozens of people she's never even met.
"She seems just to be happy and enjoying life," Anita's mom Ricki Fielder says. "We are very grateful for that." The family has been home for a handful of days and Anita is back to dancing, laughing, and bringing joy to all those around her.
For a while, the joy seemed to be missing in Ricki Fielder and Hasan AlQattan's little girl.
In mid October, a neighbor's dog severely mauled the one-year old. The neighbor is a family friend and was watching Anita while her parents were on a date. Their first date night since the little girl's birth.
She was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center and then flown to Utah where she spent three long weeks in the hospital.
"So far, she's gone through four surgeries and she still has eight or nine to go through before she turns two years old," AlQattan explains. This means about every six weeks the couple will have to make the trip down to Salt Lake City. Surgeons had to remove a large portion of Anita's upper lip. The next few surgeries will address restoring the tissue that was taken to prevent additional skin from dying.
The community heard about the little girl's story and started raising money to help with all the medical expenses the family is accumulating. A GoFundMe account has been set up in their name, an account at Idaho Central Credit Union is accepting donations under their name, the Highland Golf Course hosted a benefit golf scramble, and local businesses held a raffle.
The family is not originally from Idaho and the outpouring of love has left them "speechless at this point." AlQattan adds, "We (want to) thank the community. We never thought we lived in such a great, close community. We couldn't ask for any better. We've got 100 percent support and it feels amazing -- even though we don't have any family out here." The husband and wife say the community really has become family over the last month.
So far, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for the family, and toys have been given to Anita. This all has helped bring some comfort to the parents during the scariest experience of their lives.
"We didn't know what to do." Fielder says. "It's amazing. We're really so grateful for it."
The parents want to remind others to never leave a child alone with an animal even if it's trustworthy.
To help cover medical costs for Anita, ask your local ICCU branch about the account in the family's name, or donate to the GoFundMe account by clicking here.
To learn more about Anita's story, please see the attached articles.
The family would also like to thank the businesses that donated to the raffle event: 313, Yellowstone, Union Tap Room, Tough Guy, Clarion, Charley's, Dave's Glass and Tint, Salty's, Oasis, 5 Corners, Senior Iguana's, Dang Apparel, Sand Baggers, DCA/RDT, Mama Inez, Club 91, and all the individuals who donated as well.
