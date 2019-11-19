The holidays are a joyful time for many, but for those who have lost a loved-one to suicide, it can be a painful couple of months.
In November 2018, Heidi Hirschi lost her brother Ben Hirschi, the Fire Marshal of Blackfoot.
After Ben's death, Heidi and her family wanted to talk with others who had experienced the same type of loss, but couldn't find a support group in Pocatello.
So, they started their own: The Family and Friends Surviving Loss by Suicide Support Group of Pocatello.
On Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., the group is holding a holiday dinner to offer support during this difficult time of year.
Heidi says she felt numb throughout her first holidays without Ben, but what she does remember is the people who reached out to offer support.
"Just hope. That's what we want to offer people is hope,” says Heidi.
“We can't take their pain away, we can't bring their loved ones back but we can offer them love and hope that...they will get through it.
The dinner will be at Valley Office Systems Pocatello, where Heidi works.
Valley Office Systems is also the location of the group's regular meetings, which are on the first Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m.
