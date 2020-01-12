Information provided by Idaho State Police
On January 11, 2020 at 8:37 P.M. Idaho State Police responded to a slide-off southbound I15 at mile post 68 in Pocatello, due to a 2015 Dodge Dart sliding off the road. The Dodge was occupied by Raymond Aguirre, 24, and Bobbie Jo Torres, 29, of Pocatello. Prior to police arrival a passerby driving a red 2006 Pontiac G6 stopped to assist the subjects. Aguirre and Torres stole the Pontiac and fled the scene. There were two children in the Pontiac at the time the vehicle was stolen.
At approximately 9:08 P.M. officers from Pocatello Police Department and the Bannock County Sherriff's Office located the unoccupied Pontiac at a residence on Dolbeer Street in Pocatello. Officers took Aguirre and Torres into custody, but the children were not located at the scene. The children were later located at a relative's house on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello where they had walked from Dolbeer Street.
Aguirre and Torres were incarcerated in the Bannock County Jail for grand theft. Further charges are pending. The incident is still under investigation. Further requests for information should be directed to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office.
