After three months, Museum of Idaho is open to the public once again

After closing it's doors on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is open again.
Jeff Carr says, "It's wonderful to be back. Really."
Jeff Carr is the senior director of external affairs at the museum, and while the exhibits were closed to the public for three months he says the learning did not end. "We started a whole bunch of new, virtual programs for kids and adults."
During the closure, the museum stayed busy and kept a full staff. In fact, now that it's open again there's more staff than before. "We hired a brand new, full-time custodian to keep up with our brand new, rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocol," says Carr.
While visiting, you will see that new custodian disinfecting areas that are frequently touched by museum patrons.
The museum also has new hours due to the coronavirus allowing a special time for high-risk visitors. The museum also suggests all visitors wear masks inside.
During the three-month closure, staff worked on the new Way Out West exhibit. "We were able to continue the construction and renovations and bringing in the new things necessary to make that exhibit a reality soon," says Carr.
That exhibit will open at the end of the year and while Carr, and the museum staff, is looking forward to the new exhibit opening to the public in the future, he's glad to be able to have the public visit the rest of the museum right now. "It's wonderful to see people here in the spaces, learning, engaging with the artifacts in the exhibits. That's something we've missed," he says.
Due to the pandemic, the traveling exhibit Darwin and Dinosaurs will remain at the museum through the summer. In September it will be replaced with Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out.
