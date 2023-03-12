After the recent vandalism at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket’s new facility, the charity is holding an event to raise money for a security system.
Last Thursday, someone threw a tire jack through the building’s window, stole tools, keys, kitchen items, and electronics and caused damage to the facility.
The Food Basket is holding an all-you-can eat ice cream social Thursday, March 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 351 west 14th street. Farr’s Candy and Ice Cream will be donating and serving the ice cream there will also be a raffle.
The money that is raised will be used to install a security system and to replace the cost of the stolen items.
