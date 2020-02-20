Fifty years ago a local man was injured while serving in the Vietnam War. Now, he's being formally recognized for his service to the country.
That man is Specialist Richard Linger of Idaho Falls. He was serving as a combat engineer in Vietnam when on May 29, 1969 a scoop loader he was operating ran over a landmine. The blast caused his ears to bleed and lacerated his face.
Thursday morning, his daughter beamed with pride during a Purple Heart ceremony honoring Linger.
A letter that described Linger's commitment while serving was read. Part of it said, "His unrelenting loyalty, initiative, and perseverance brought him wide acclaim and inspired others to strive for maximum achievement."
The pride felt in the room Thursday wasn't felt when Vietnam veterans first returned home.
Richard Linger says, "Back then we were kind of outcasts."
Linger received his Purple Heart when he returned home, but was never presented the award certificate at an official ceremony which is standard for veterans.
For that reason, military officials came to show their gratitude to Linger.
Adjutant General of Idaho Major General Michael Garshak says, "Even though it's about 50 years or so after the fact, it doesn't make it any less special, and we're very honored to do this today."
The 50 year wait was worth it.
Linger says, "I think in a lot of ways it's probably more special now."
During the ceremony, Linger was recognized with more than the Purple Heart medal.
He also received the Vietnam Service medal with four bronze service stars, the National Defense Service medal and the Army Accommodation medal.
For many in attendance, Linger is a hero.
He doesn't see it that way.
Linger says, "We got sent. So, we had to do our job and that's all there was to it."
At the end of the ceremony, Linger was speechless. The only words he spoke were to thank those who came to support him. To which those in attendance responded, "No, thank you for your service."
