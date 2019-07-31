Aggressive Driving Campaign

Law agencies across the state are coming together to stop aggressive driving.
The Idaho Transportation Department says, according to preliminary reports, 49 people have died on Idaho roads since Memorial Day weekend.
In an effort to prevent more fatalities, ITD is partnering with more than 50 law enforcement agencies across the state.
Extra officers will be on the road to keep an eye out for aggressive drivers which ITD says account for more than half of all traffic accidents.
Idaho State Police District 5 Lieutenant Mike Winans says, "Driving aggressively whether it be tailgating, speeding, making lane changes with no turn signals, that kind of thing. Stuff that's going to cause a crash."
Officials say the top contributing factor in crashes across Idaho is aggressive driving.
