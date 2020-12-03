Aggressive driving may surge into the holiday season and AAA is reminding drivers to slow down.
With fewer people on roadways due to the pandemic, drivers are more tempted now with less congestion on roads to be more careless, such as speeding and running red lights.
Law enforcement has also been seeing people weaving through lanes more frequently which is dangerous for other drivers.
This is even more important with winter driving where roads are already slick and aggressive driving could be deadly.
According to AAA, in 2019 over 50% of male drivers drove 15mph over the speed limit on a freeway with females not too far behind at just over 40%.
This can all be avoided if you give yourself extra travel time.
Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "With so many things that we can't control, the pandemic, some of the holiday stress, some of our inability to gather with people over the holidays we can control when we leave the house, we can make sure we leave a few minutes early and get where we're going safely."
Other common aggressive driving behaviors are making rude gestures and following others too closely.
