Aid for Friends Among Hundreds of Non-profit Organizations Hoping to Raise Money Through 'Idaho Gives'

A local homeless shelter is among the hundreds of non-profit organizations hoping to raise money and awareness during the two week ‘Idaho Gives’ event.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked to ‘Aid for Friends’ about their organization.
‘Aid for Friends’ is a private non-profit organization.
Their mission is to assist people that are experiencing or becoming homeless.
“So we strive to help people stabilize by providing temporary housing, shelter services, case management and then we also have other housing programs that help them move forward to being permanently housed in our community,” says BJ Stensland, Aid for Friends.
‘Aid for Friends’ officials say that with the ‘Idaho Gives’ two week event, they are hoping to raise at least $5,000 dollars.
“I think it’s a great way to raise some money and to continue the awareness of ‘Aid for Friends’ in our community and to reach out to people that may otherwise not donate to ‘Aid for Friends.’ This is a way they can donate and it’s very easy to do online,” says Stensland.
The non-profit homeless shelter usually houses about 35 to 40 people, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, they’ve reduced that number by securing other housing.
Shelter officials say they participate in the ‘Idaho Gives’ event every year because the money they raise can help improve lives.
“The wonderful thing about these kind of online campaigns, we can use it as unrestrictive funding, so it helps us fill the gaps where other grants are restrictive. We can use this to help our operations, pay for staff time or even use it for our new facility that we’re still working on being renovated,” says Stensland.
‘Idaho Gives’ online event continues through Thursday, May 7th at www.IdahoGives.org
