The annual Aid for Friends Encampment wrapped up Sunday morning.
Dozens of community member gathered at Caldwell Park in Pocatello to sleep in cardboard boxes overnight to bring awareness to homelessness.
The event was also to help the Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter so they are able to continue to provide services all year long.
BJ Stensland, the Executive Director at Aid for Friends, says that the weather was clear and better than in other years.
"This year was just amazing. After two years of trying to do it in our own back yards, we came back together. It was like a reunion. We had 30 people come spend the night. It was tremendous. We had a lot of good comradery, good training. The experience was wonderful," says BJ Stensland, Executive Director at Aid for Friends.
Pacific Recycling has been involved in the homeless encampment for 15 years by providing the cardboard boxes.
