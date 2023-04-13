A campaign to help non-profit organizations is coming up next month.
'Idaho Gives 2023' will run for four days from May 1st to May 4th.
'Idaho Gives' is a statewide, online giving event.
One of the non-profits participating this year in the campaign is 'Aid for Friends.'
'Aid for Friends' gives homeless assistance and is known for their shelter.
Jessica Buckley with 'Aid for Friends' says they also have other programs that help people at risk of homelessness.
"When people are donating to Aid for Friends through this 'Idaho Gives' campaign or elsewhere, they are donating their money in order to help people stay at the shelter. We house on average around 40 to 45 people a night and that includes families. Right now we have about seven kids in our shelter and it also is going towards helping hundreds of people a year to get connected to resources to help them stay a float and to stay in their housing or to get into new affordable sustainable housing and so the impact is quite broad when you donate to Aid for Friends," says Jessica Buckley, Aid for Friends.
To donate go to idahogives.org
