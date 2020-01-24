The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recently donated $50,000 to Aid for Friends in Pocatello. That money will help with the renovation of the emergency shelter's new facility.
Aid for Friends Executive Director B.J. Stensland says, "We received $50,000 from the Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that goes towards the renovations of our new facility."
Aid for Friends' current shelter is running over capacity most nights.
Stensland says, "We've been using a lot of cots and space to keep people warm and to keep them inside during the winter, but it's over extended."
Aid for Friends has a new facility that is nearly double the size of its current location. The old shelter is more than 4,000 square feet and the new facility is just over 8,000 square feet. Maximum capacity at the current facility about 30 people, but the new facility will be able to comfortably house anywhere from 75 to 100 people.
To renovate the new building, Aid for Friends needs to raise at least $2,250,000.
With the recent donation from the LDS Church, Stensland is closer to that goal.
Stensland says, "So we're looking at another, at least, $200,000."
The work Stensland and Aid for Friends does for the community is the reason the church made a donation.
Pocatello East Stake President Tom Bates said, "Our local Bishops and leaders know firsthand what a critical role Aid for Friends serves in our community. For far too many people this facility is their absolute last resort and we are so grateful for the Christlike service B.J. and her staff provide to such vulnerable members of our city."
The types of services the shelter provides will increase in number when the new facility is ready.
Stensland says, "And then we're going to bring people in to help provide some life-skill classes and development classes. Whether it's public health, whether it comes from the Department of Labor, or from ISU, we want to bring all of our partners in so everyone can utilize that space."
The $50,000 donation comes from an arm of the church called Latter-Day Saint Charities Humanitarian Services North America. The money does not come from church members' tithing.
To donate to Aid for Friends visit the administration offices at 210 E. Center Street in Pocatello or online at http://aidforfriendspocatello.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.