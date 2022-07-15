A former Pocatello resident has been selected to be a judge for an Airbnb competition.
Kristie Wolfe has been asked to judge the 'OMG Fund' put out by Airbnb.
Kristie builds unique Airbnb experiences and is knows for her potato house she built.
The Airbnb competition is awarding $100,000 dollars to 100 people to build unique and original spaces.
Kristie says that although she is not in the competition herself, she's excited to be part of the process.
"I mean a little disappointing that I couldn't enter, but very exciting. I can't wait to see everybody's ideas. I get a lot of people emailing me all the time about, hey do you think this would work, what do you think about this, is this too far away, and so I am just really excited that 100 people over the world, get to do what I get to do, which is really, really incredible," says Kristie Wolfe, Airbnb Judge.
Entries have to be in by July 22nd.
To get details and enter the competition go to www.airbnb.com/d/omgfund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.