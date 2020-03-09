Airports are beginning to take precautions against the Coronavirus.
While there are still no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Idaho, Pocatello Regional Airport is still increasing its safety measures.
They've installed extra hand sanitizers throughout the facility so they're more available to passengers while they board and across the lobby areas well for those who are waiting for those arriving.
Alan Evans, Manager, Pocatello Regional Airport said, "We're generally trying to keep pour facilities much cleaner, trying to wipe down handles and restrooms a little more frequently than what we've normally have. TSA is also making an effort to clean their bins more frequently than they normally do and sanitizing those."
Above all, the CDC still recommends washing your hands as frequently as possible for at least 20 seconds.
