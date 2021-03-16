All Idahoans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of April.
That was the major announcement in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's weekly vaccine update on Tuesday.
Director Dave Jeppesen said more than 500,000 doses have now been administered statewide. Of the 65 and older population, just higher than 60% have now received at least the first dose of a vaccine.
He added that the state is doing well with second doses too. Jeppesen said 93% of people who have had the first shot have already gotten the second. That percentage is above the national average, which currently sits at 88%.
"We continue to see great progress with COVID-19 vaccinations across the state," Jeppesen said.
Idaho is currently receiving about 50,000 doses each week of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. And the past week, the state received about 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state isn't sure how many doses of it they'll get moving forward but are hopeful it will be enough to continue meeting demand.
Jeppesen also talked about the progress of the state's online pre-registration system, which now has 75,000 Idahoans registered. Of those, about 8,500 are currently in a priority group eligible for the vaccine and providers are scheduling them for shots. He added 2,200 of those being scheduled are age 65 or older.
Also on Tuesday, health officials discussed who is eligible and who the next groups are that will become eligible to get the vaccine.
On Monday, those age 55 to 64 with underlying health conditions became eligible. Starting Mar. 22, all those in that age group will be able to get the vaccine.
Idaho's vaccine advisory committee sent recommendations for the next group to the governor on Monday and he approved them.
Group 3 will include those age 45 to 54. IDHW said remaining essential workers will not be separated out but will be vaccinated with their age group.
Following that, those age 16 to 44 with underlying health issues will be eligible for the vaccine, beginning April 12.
Following that, starting April 26, the general public over the age of 16 will be eligible.
That means every Idahoan will be eligible by May 1, meeting President Biden's new timeline.
Health officials are hopeful that with the federal government pushing for increased vaccine production - and being able to distribute it directly to more providers - the state will have enough doses to be able to fill all vaccination needs.
Also in Tuesday's discussion, health officials addressed the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been a discussion worldwide recently.
It has not yet been authorized for use in the U.S. because it has not yet been proven safe for use. However, state health officials say they are watching the developments on that vaccine very closely.
IDHW reminds everyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine that they should not be paying for that vaccine. And they're encouraging Idahoans not to get comfortable for spring break and cause a spike in cases.
"Next week is spring break but it's not the time to let our guard down," said Elke Shaw-Tullock, director of Idaho Division of Public Health. "Don't gather in large groups or stop wearing masks or any of that. Last year we did have a case jump right after spring break and we don't want to see that again this year."
