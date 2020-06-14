From Idaho State Police news release:
On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at approximately 11:32 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fire on I-15 near milepost 63, south of Pocatello.
Zachary Daniels, 37, of Shelley,ID., was driving northbound in a 1994 Ford pickup towing a travel trailer. The vehicle caught on fire and Daniels was able to pull to the shoulder and exit before both the pickup and trailer became fully engulfed.
Kendall Switzer, 58, of Bozeman, MT., was driving northbound in a 2013 Toyota Tacoma when he slowed due to the smoke and flames. The Toyota was rear ended by a 2013 Honda CRV being driven by Kyle Steiger, 24, of Pompey Pillar, MT.
Both northbound lanes were blocked for about one and a half hours while fire crews extinguished the fire. One lane was blocked for another two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Bannock County Search and Rescue.
