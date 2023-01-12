Alleged Robbery Suspect Shot

An alleged robber was shot late Wednesday night in Pocatello.
Pocatello Police say a robbery was reported at 10:35 at 450 West Griffith Street in Pocatello.
Officials say the reporting party shot the alleged suspect who fled the scene after he was shot.
Police located the suspect on the 900 block of McKinley.
Officials say the suspect was taken to Portneuf Medical Center where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.
PPD has not yet released his name and they will be seeking search warrants for the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.