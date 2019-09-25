In July, the Pocatello Police Department arrested Steven Holmes in relation to an alleyway shooting. Today, Holmes reappeared in court.
Holmes allegedly shot a Pocatello couple in their car after the couple refused to lend him a cigarette lighter on July 30, 2019. On August 28, 2019, Holmes' attorney requested an 18-211 evaluation.
According to the Idaho State Legislature, an 18-211 evaluation "is a diagnosis or evaluation of the mental condition of the defendant."
Holmes reported back to court today and according to evaluation findings, he "does not have the capacity to make an informed decision."
The court upheld a request for 90 days of rehabilitation for "restorative treatment."
Holmes will most likely receive the restorative treatment at State Hospital South.
