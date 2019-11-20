Altercation between County Commissioner and City Councilperson Elect

Tensions can get high at a courthouse. This morning, there was tension not in the courtroom but in the Bannock County Commissioners' Office.
Tensions rose when Pocatello City Councilwoman Elect Christine Stevens went to speak with the commissioners about county roads that access public lands.
Stevens says, "It has been almost impossible to get any straightforward communication from the commissioners' offices. We have repeatedly had to go in and request an update."
Stevens went to the commissioners' office for an update and one commissioner says the visit became inappropriate.
Commissioner Terrel Tovey says, "As I was in my office I heard a lady, which I later found out to be Chris Stevens, verbally berating, bullying, and verbally assaulting staff members of our office. I had one of my office members in tears."
Stevens disagrees with this statement.
Stevens says, "I wasn't shouting and she [secretary] said no you weren't."
Stevens says it was Tovey who verbally assaulted her.
Stevens says, "Shouting at the top of his lungs at me, shaking his finger at me, and standing between 10 and 12 inches away from the front of my body."
According to Tovey, that is not how the interaction occurred.
Tovey says, "And I asked her to please refrain from verbally assaulting or bullying my staff. She continued to [not] refrain. I said ma'am if you cannot contain yourself I will ask the marshals to come escort you out of the building."
From there Tovey did go get court marshals, and Stevens says Tovey had one last thing to say to her.
Stevens says, "Shaking his finger at me [he said] if my taxes don't go down in Pocatello, I will recall you."
Tovey does admit that happened.
He says, "I did inform her as well that there are things that we have to do, and if she didn't want to make sure that our property taxes are lowered in July that I will probably recall her."
When asked, both parties hinted at possibly taking legal action.
Stevens says, "I'm not prepared to make any statements about what actions I have already taken, or what actions I may take in the future."
Tovey says, "Restraining orders to keep her away from them [secretary and other staff], that would be on them. If they so decide to do that, we will fully support that."
Both parties expressed concern with the other's actions and had witnesses to confirm their claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.