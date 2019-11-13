Idaho State University's Campus just got a bit sweeter.
Amazing Glaze Donuts opened their second location in Pocatello at the Pond Student Union Building.
They will have the same variety of donuts that they have at their main location on Cedar Street in Pocatello, along with coffee and cinnamon rolls.
Dean Giesbrecht, Owner at Amazing Glaze Donuts said, "I personally love being here at ISU because we get all the visiting students all the visiting processors that come in, they get the chance to see just what Idaho has to offer not only through ISU but through our amazing donuts."
They will be open at Idaho State University from 7 am to 2 pm Tuesday through Friday.
