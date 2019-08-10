AMC Offers More Inclusive Movie Opportunities

Going out to the movies just got a little more inclusive. AMC now has a program called Sensory Friendly Films on the second and fourth Saturdays each month.

These special movie showings of are open to everyone, but are specifically designed for families that have members living with autism (or other needs) that may cause them to be sensitive to loud noises or dark spaces.

During Sensory Friendly Films, the house lights stay on, the sound is turned down and guests have more freedom to be themselves without worrying about disturbing others in the theater.

The AMC location in Chubbuck hosted its third sensory friendly film day Saturday morning.

For more information about sensory friendly movie days visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/programs/sensory-friendly-films

Weather That Works For You on Demand

3:16
Cesar Cornejo 10 PM Forecast 8/9/19
Weather
enterprise featured

Cesar Cornejo 10 PM Forecast 8/9/19

  • 0

Lows in the 50s for most of the area tonight. Tomorrow will be pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a severe weather risk for the Central Mountains, part of the Upper Highlands and western Wyoming.

