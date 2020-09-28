It’s the call no husband wants to get – the call where you’re told that your wife is dying.
Brandon Klassen vividly remembers the day he got that call from Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa at Portneuf Medical Center.
"So I'm sitting there and I get a call from [Dr.] DeLaRosa,” Brandon Klassen said. “The substance of the call was, ‘Your wife is dying and she needs this life saving surgery to save her.’ And again, everything is like exponentially getting worse in my life and you know through all of that so my whole world came crashing down at that moment.”
Brandon’s wife, Bridget Klassen, had been experiencing chest pains but because she had given birth to a new baby about 5 months prior, the American Falls couple thought nothing of it.
However, Bridget continued to get worse and was eventually rushed to PMC.
"I was on medication they had given me to kind of keep calm and Friday it started happening again,” she said. “It was way worse. It was excruciating pain and thankfully, my wonderful mother in law was here. So, she kept the kids in the living room and I went to the garage door and the ambulance came."
Originally, paramedics told her she had a myocardial infarction, better known as a heart attack.
"Felt like 30 minutes. Maybe it wasn't but they got the results of her EKG and the head paramedic was like, ‘Your wife is having a heart attack,’” Brandon Klassen said. “I was like, 'Oh, that's different.'"
Later, doctors would discover Bridget was actually suffering from a rare heart condition called Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, or S.C.A.D. for short.
“Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, also known as S.C.A.D., is when the arteries in the heart tear spontaneously,” DeLaRosa explained. “And why does that happen? Well, we really don't know the reason why it happens but we know there's certain indications when it does."
Those certain indications include women under age 50, with no history of heart problems, having a heart attack after recently giving birth.
"Right away that should alert you that the diagnosis is there and then what confirms it is an angiogram,” DeLaRosa said. “And that's what she did. She went right into angiogram and that's what basically we were told. We saw that her arteries were torn apart."
DeLaRosa was able to perform open heart surgery on Bridget, which saved her life. She’s now been out of surgery 6 weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.
She told KPVI her kids have been her biggest motivation throughout the recovery process.
"Kids are the motivator and kids are the goal,” she said. “I want to be able to pick up my babies again - absolutely. That's the hardest part and like my biggest goal."
DeLaRosa said any women who suffer from postpartum or any woman under the age of 50 with no prior heart disease, who begin to suffer from chest pains, should immediately seek medical attention.
