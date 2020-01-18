American Red Cross and NFL team up to reward donors

Earlier this week, Shelley residents gave blood during a critical time of year.
The Shelley Fire Department hosted the blood drive for the American Red Cross.
Right now, there is critical need for all blood types, but especially type O as it is a universal blood type and is used in emergency situations.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year's blood drives were held, but there were around 500 fewer drives held than necessary to meet patients' needs across the country.
Travel is up during this time of year and winter-road conditions are common. This often means accidents occur in greater numbers than during the rest of the year. With that increase in accidents the need for blood also goes up, but with less drives being held, the blood on-hand isn't enough to meet demand.
What donors in Shelley may not have known walking into this week's drive is that the American Red Cross and NFL teamed up to reward those giving blood in such a critical time of year.
Local American Red Cross Representative Angela Ragan says, "They [those who donate] can win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIV. And that is two tickets to the Super Bowl, it is admission to the NFL official tailgate party, there's two tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Convention Center, it includes airfare for two round trip, three days lodging, and a $500 gift card to help cover expenses."
Everyone who donated blood to the American Red Cross from January 1, 2020 through January 19, 2020 is automatically entered to win the Super Bowl trip.
